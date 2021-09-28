 
Tuesday Sep 28 2021
Netflix aims to make 'Heeramandi' a 'mega series': Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Tuesday Sep 28, 2021

Netflix aims to make Heeramandi a mega series: Sanjay Leela Bhansali
Netflix aims to make 'Heeramandi' a 'mega series': Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Indian director Sanjay Leela Bhansali, who is famous for making period love sagas, is now diving into a unique storyline with Heeramandi.

Speaking on Netflix India’s Tudum Spotlight, Bhansali revealed that the streaming giant loved the 'ambitious' idea for the series and was instantly on board with the challenging project.

The script of Heeramandi was brought to Bhansali 14 years ago. The director, however, waited for the right time to take the project on floors.

“When we presented it to Netflix, they loved it and they thought it had great potential to make a mega-series. It is very ambitious, it’s very big and vast. It tells you the story of courtesans."

Netflix's Heeramandi is a series shedding light on the courtesans of the subcontinent. The story sets in Lahore.

