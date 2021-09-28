Esra Bilgic impatiently waiting for release of ‘Kanunsuz Topraklar’

Leading Turkish star Esra Bilgiç aka Halime Sultan is impatiently waiting for the release of her much-anticipated drama serial Kanunsuz Topraklar, also starring Uğur Güneş.



The Kanunsuz Topraklar will be released on Wednesday, September 29, 2021.

Taking to Instagram, Esra shared sweet photos with the cast of Kanunsuz Topraklar and expressed her excitement for the release of the drama.

She captioned the pictures in Turkish which reads: “What the last two days? We are so excited” followed by a heart, fire and heart-eyed emoticons.

Earlier, Esra, who essays the role of Halime Sultan in historical drama serial Dirilis: Ertugrul, had confirmed the release date of her much-awaited drama serial on social media.



She had posted her stunning BTS photos from the sets of drama and announced its release date, saying “Kanunsuz Topraklar on Wednesday, September 29.”



