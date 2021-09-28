 
Can't connect right now! retry
Showbiz
Tuesday Sep 28 2021
By
MAJMukhtar Ahmed Junejo

Esra Bilgic impatiently waiting for release of ‘Kanunsuz Topraklar’

By
MAJMukhtar Ahmed Junejo

Tuesday Sep 28, 2021

Esra Bilgic impatiently waiting for release of ‘Kanunsuz Topraklar’
Esra Bilgic impatiently waiting for release of ‘Kanunsuz Topraklar’

Leading Turkish star Esra Bilgiç aka Halime Sultan is impatiently waiting for the release of her much-anticipated drama serial Kanunsuz Topraklar, also starring Uğur Güneş.

The Kanunsuz Topraklar will be released on Wednesday, September 29, 2021.

Taking to Instagram, Esra shared sweet photos with the cast of Kanunsuz Topraklar and expressed her excitement for the release of the drama.

She captioned the pictures in Turkish which reads: “What the last two days? We are so excited” followed by a heart, fire and heart-eyed emoticons.

Earlier, Esra, who essays the role of Halime Sultan in historical drama serial Dirilis: Ertugrul, had confirmed the release date of her much-awaited drama serial on social media.

She had posted her stunning BTS photos from the sets of drama and announced its release date, saying “Kanunsuz Topraklar on Wednesday, September 29.”


More From Showbiz:

Feroze Khan praises Hyderabadi fan with speech disorder for 'not giving up'

Feroze Khan praises Hyderabadi fan with speech disorder for 'not giving up'
'Zindagi Gulzar Hai' duo Fawad Khan, Sanam Saeed coming together for web-series?

'Zindagi Gulzar Hai' duo Fawad Khan, Sanam Saeed coming together for web-series?
Netflix aims to make 'Heeramandi' a 'mega series': Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Netflix aims to make 'Heeramandi' a 'mega series': Sanjay Leela Bhansali
Iqra Aziz, Yasir Hussain share sweet video with son Kabir: ‘moments of happiness’

Iqra Aziz, Yasir Hussain share sweet video with son Kabir: ‘moments of happiness’
Ailing Umer Sharif leaves for US for medical treatment

Ailing Umer Sharif leaves for US for medical treatment
Minal Khan shares quotes of Dalai Lama about humanity

Minal Khan shares quotes of Dalai Lama about humanity
Ali Zafar’s BTS fun video from shoot of ‘Larsha Pekhawar’ wins hearts

Ali Zafar’s BTS fun video from shoot of ‘Larsha Pekhawar’ wins hearts
LSA 2021: Meera goes down memory lane, shares snaps from 'special' event

LSA 2021: Meera goes down memory lane, shares snaps from 'special' event
Ranbir Kapoor to celebrate his 39th birthday with Alia Bhatt in Rajasthan

Ranbir Kapoor to celebrate his 39th birthday with Alia Bhatt in Rajasthan
Ghana Ali announces she is pregnant with her first child

Ghana Ali announces she is pregnant with her first child
Umer Sharif's health deteriorates, departure delayed

Umer Sharif's health deteriorates, departure delayed

Kareena Kapoor announces release date of ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’

Kareena Kapoor announces release date of ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’

Latest

view all