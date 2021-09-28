 
Tuesday Sep 28 2021
By
Web Desk

Demi Lovato claims they encountered aliens

Tuesday Sep 28, 2021

Demi Lovato claims they encountered aliens

Demi Lovato narrated their experience with the paranormal and claimed that they witnessed aliens.

Speaking in an interview with E! News, the Skyscraper hit-maker said that they had a out-of-this-world experience with extra-terrestrial beings in Joshua Tree, California.

"We went out into the desert in Joshua Tree and I basically saw this blue orb that was about 50 feet away, maybe less, and it was kind of like floating above the ground, just like 10 or 15 feet, and it was kind of keeping its distance from me," they said. 

"It was a beautiful and incredible experience."

They added that their encounter "changed the way" they see the world.

"You have an inkling and then all of a sudden that inkling is confirmed," the singer explained. 

"It changes your reality, for sure."

