Tuesday Sep 28 2021
Prince Harry to visit New York to attend an event with Bon Jovi

Tuesday Sep 28, 2021

Prince Harry will present the inaugural Intrepid Valor Awards to five service members, veterans and military families living with the invisible wounds of war during the Intrepid Museum's 2021 Salute to Freedom gala on  November 10, at the Intrepid Museum. 

According to a statement, the award honors demonstrated courage and perseverance in the face of great danger or personal struggle.

"The Intrepid Museum's Salute to Freedom gala recognizes extraordinary leadership and honors the brave men and women who serve in defense of our nation," the statement said.

It added, "We are extremely proud to bestow the inaugural Intrepid Valor Awards to five incredible individuals who have gone above and beyond the call of duty and persevered through extraordinary circumstances," said Susan Marenoff-Zausner, president of the Intrepid Museum. 

"It is a core tenet of our institution to be there for our service members and veterans, who are always there for all of us. One of the ways we fulfill this commitment is by offering meaningful programs that help veterans reintegrate into civilian life and build connection and community, including ones that specifically address mental health." 

He said, "We are so grateful to Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex for honoring and amplifying the stories of these heroes and helping to raise awareness for mental health support for our men and women in uniform." 

According to reports, Bon Jovi will also receive a lifetime achievement award.

