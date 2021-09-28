Mohammad Hafeez infected with dengue, say sources

Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez. — AFP/File

Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez was diagnosed with dengue, the family sources of the cricketer revealed on Tuesday.



The cricketer suffered from food poisoning immediately after reaching Islamabad for the National T20 Cup.

The sources told Geo News that due to a gastrointestinal virus, Hafeez withdrew from the first leg of the National T20 Cup — which was held in Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium — and returned to Lahore.

After returning, doctors took a blood sample of the star-cricketer and according to the medical reports, his dengue test came positive, sources said.

"Two days ago, his platelet count dropped," the sources added.

The cricketer is feeling weak but according to the doctors, "he will get better in ten days or a week."

On September 26, Hafeez had pulled out of the National T20 Cup matches.

The Central Punjab cricketer had been forced to withdraw from the matches taking place in Rawalpindi due to food poisoning, said sources.

The sources said Hafeez would join Punjab Central in the second leg, which will be played in Lahore.