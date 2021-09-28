Kim Kardashian donates $3000 to needy family

Kim Kardashian just proved that she has a heart of gold as she donated money to a needy family.

According to the family’s GoFundMe, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star gave a mother of four $3000.

The woman, who has triplet boys and a daughter, said that her husband passed away from Covid-19 and she also lost her job as a result of the pandemic layoffs.

"Throughout, this time, unfortunately our bills have fallen behind, after only being able to make the minimum payments," the woman wrote on her campaign page as she asked for $3000.

The donations list revealed that a user by the name Kim Kardashian West donated the full amount.

Multiple sources then confirmed to Page Six that the user was indeed the KKW Beauty founder but she did not intend on revealing her identity.

"Kim did donate. She meant to do it anonymously and she gave the full amount the mother was asking for when she posted it, which was $3,000," one of our sources shared.