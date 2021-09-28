 
Tuesday Sep 28 2021
Web Desk

James Bond's Daniel Craig is now a real life UK Navy officer

Tuesday Sep 28, 2021

James Bond's Daniel Craig is now a real life UK Navy officer

Daniel Craig is an honorary UK Navy officer-and not just on his famous super-spy franchise James Bond- but in real life too!

The 52-year-old star was made an honorary officer of the United Kingdom's Royal Navy on Thursday, in accordance with his 007 character, who holds the rank of commander.

"I am delighted to welcome honorary Commander Daniel Craig to the Royal Navy," First Sea Lord Admiral Sir Tony Radakin, the head of the Royal Navy, told the media.

"Daniel Craig is well known for being Commander Bond for the last 15 years -- a naval officer who keeps Britain safe through missions across the globe. That's what the real Royal Navy does every day, using technology and skill the same way as Bond himself," he said.

Craig's fifth James Bond film, No Time To Die is releasing on October 8.

