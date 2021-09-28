Four commanders among 10 terrorists killed in South Waziristan operation

Pakistan Army soldiers man a post at the Line of Control (LoC). — AFP/File

Terrorists were involved in planting IEDs, conducting fire raids, target killing of innocent civilians, says ISPR.

Security forces cordon off hideout; recover weapons and a large stash of ammunition.

Terrorists were planning to conduct more acts of terrorism in South Waziristan.

The security forces killed 10 terrorists, including four commanders, during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in South Waziristan District, the Inter-Services Public Relation (ISPR) said Tuesday.



In a statement, the military's media wing said the operation — where terrorists and the security forces exchanged heavy fire — was conducted on a reported presence of a concentration of terrorists.

The security forces cordoned off the hideout and recovered weapons and a large stash of ammunition, the military's media wing said.

Providing details about the terrorists killed, the ISPR said they were actively involved in planting IEDs, conducting fire raids, and target killing of innocent civilians.

These terrorists were planning to conduct more acts of terrorism inside the South Waziristan district, the ISPR said, highlighting that the army is determined to root out the menace of terrorism from the country at all costs.