Tuesday Sep 28 2021
Web Desk

'You have always been a fighter': Babar Azam tells Inzamam-ul-Haq

Tuesday Sep 28, 2021

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam (right) and former batting great Inzamam-ul-Haq. — Twitter/inzamam08
Pakistan skipper Babar Azam said Tuesday former batting ace Inzamam-ul-Haq had always been a fighter, as he prayed for his recovery.

Inzamam had today clarified that he did not suffer a heart attack, as had been widely reported across the media a day earlier.

Inzamam, in a video message, thanked all the people across the world who had prayed for him — fans, former, and current cricketers, and commentators.

"It felt very nice being remembered, so I wanted to thank everyone," he said.

The former batsman said that he did not suffer a heart attack; he had gone to the doctor for a "routine checkup".

Meanwhile, in his tweet, Babar said: "You have always been a fighter @Inzamam08 bhai. My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family. May Allah ta'ala grant you swift recovery and healthy life. Get well soon, legend! Ameen."


