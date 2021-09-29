Minal Khan shares a glimpse of her Maldives trip with Ahsan Mohsin Ikram

Newlywed couple Minal Khan and her husband Ahsan Mohsin Ikram have jetted off to Maldives for honeymoon.



The Sun Yaara actor and Ahsan Mohsin, who tied the knot earlier this month, turned to Instagram and shared a glimpse of their Maldives trip.

They posted their stunning pictures from the Maldives getaway, leaving fans swooning.

Minal shared the photos with caption “And we’re off”.

She also posted adorable photos and video clips in her Insta Stories when they arrived at a resort in the Island.



Minal and Ahsan got married on September 10, 2021.

The actress is an avid social media user and among the most followed celebrities. She recently reached eight million Instagram followers.







