 
Can't connect right now! retry
Showbiz
Wednesday Sep 29 2021
By
EBEleen Bukhari

Watch: Rahat Fateh Ali Khan sings 'Mere Paas Tum Ho' OST for Manchester fans

By
EBEleen Bukhari

Wednesday Sep 29, 2021

Watch: Rahat Fateh Ali Khan sings Mere Paas Tum Ho OST for Manchester fans
Watch: Rahat Fateh Ali Khan sings 'Mere Paas Tum Ho' OST for Manchester fans

Singer Rahat Ali Khan is sending waves amongst fans with his power-packed vocals.

The music maestro recently performed in Manchester, UK, leaving audiences wanting more after crooning to the iconic 'Mere Paas Tum Ho' OST.

Rahat was also joined by Adnan Siddiqui for his special performance. The actor set the stage on fire with his energetic presence. 

Adnan Siddiqui played antagonist Shehwar in Mere Paas Tum Ho. The drama also starred prominent actors including Humayun Saeed, Ayeza Khan and Hira Mani.


More From Showbiz:

Celebrities pray for Inzamam-ul-Haq 'to come out stronger' after heart surgery

Celebrities pray for Inzamam-ul-Haq 'to come out stronger' after heart surgery
Minal Khan shares a glimpse of her Maldives trip with Ahsan Mohsin Ikram

Minal Khan shares a glimpse of her Maldives trip with Ahsan Mohsin Ikram
Ranbir Kapoor 's birthday wish from Kareena Kapoor features baby Taimur: See Photo

Ranbir Kapoor 's birthday wish from Kareena Kapoor features baby Taimur: See Photo
Alia Bhatt shares breathtaking photo with 'life' Ranbir Kapoor on his birthday

Alia Bhatt shares breathtaking photo with 'life' Ranbir Kapoor on his birthday
Feroze Khan praises Hyderabadi fan with speech disorder for 'not giving up'

Feroze Khan praises Hyderabadi fan with speech disorder for 'not giving up'
Esra Bilgic impatiently waiting for release of ‘Kanunsuz Topraklar’

Esra Bilgic impatiently waiting for release of ‘Kanunsuz Topraklar’
'Zindagi Gulzar Hai' duo Fawad Khan, Sanam Saeed coming together for web-series?

'Zindagi Gulzar Hai' duo Fawad Khan, Sanam Saeed coming together for web-series?
Netflix aims to make 'Heeramandi' a 'mega series': Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Netflix aims to make 'Heeramandi' a 'mega series': Sanjay Leela Bhansali
Iqra Aziz, Yasir Hussain share sweet video with son Kabir: ‘moments of happiness’

Iqra Aziz, Yasir Hussain share sweet video with son Kabir: ‘moments of happiness’
Ailing Umer Sharif leaves for US for medical treatment

Ailing Umer Sharif leaves for US for medical treatment
Minal Khan shares quotes of Dalai Lama about humanity

Minal Khan shares quotes of Dalai Lama about humanity
Ali Zafar’s BTS fun video from shoot of ‘Larsha Pekhawar’ wins hearts

Ali Zafar’s BTS fun video from shoot of ‘Larsha Pekhawar’ wins hearts

Latest

view all