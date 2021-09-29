Watch: Rahat Fateh Ali Khan sings 'Mere Paas Tum Ho' OST for Manchester fans

Singer Rahat Ali Khan is sending waves amongst fans with his power-packed vocals.

The music maestro recently performed in Manchester, UK, leaving audiences wanting more after crooning to the iconic 'Mere Paas Tum Ho' OST.

Rahat was also joined by Adnan Siddiqui for his special performance. The actor set the stage on fire with his energetic presence.

Adnan Siddiqui played antagonist Shehwar in Mere Paas Tum Ho. The drama also starred prominent actors including Humayun Saeed, Ayeza Khan and Hira Mani.



