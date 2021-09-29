 
pakistan
Wednesday Sep 29 2021
Shahbaz Sharif lied for more than an hour during press conference: Fawad Chaudhry

Wednesday Sep 29, 2021

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry on Wednesday held a press conference in Islamabad to provide details of the money-laundering case against Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif.

Responding to Shahbaz Sharif's press conference earlier in the day, Chaudhry said that "he lied for more than one hour during the briefing".

"Shahbaz held a long press conference today but nobody was able to understand what he was trying to say," Fawad said. "He continued to lie throughout the one hour and 10 minutes of the press conference instead of providing answers to the allegations cases against him."

Shahbaz had held a press briefing today after a UK court ordered his and his family's bank accounts be restored. The PML-N president had said that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) could not prove corruption of "even a single penny" against him and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

The information minister went on to say that the "Sharif family has become habitual to distorting the truth." 

He continued: "Unfortunately, fake news was disseminated two days ago and all those involved in publishing the news are well-known to the public for having ties with the Sharif family."

"The headlines that were carried [by a media outlet] were part of a fake propaganda," Fawad maintained, adding that the money-laundering probe initiated against the Sharif family in London was "not started upon the request of the Pakistani government."

He said that the two-year-long probe by the United Kingdom's National Crime Agency (NCA) was launched into the accounts of a frontman named Zulfiqar Ahmed.

"The NCA had started probing the accounts of Zulfiqar Ahmed and Suleman Shahbaz. It was the agency's own decision [and had nothing to do with the Pakistani government]."


More to follow.

