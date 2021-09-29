 
Wednesday Sep 29 2021
Enrique Iglesias to retire from music?

Wednesday Sep 29, 2021

Enrique Iglesias has made it clear that while he is not going to produce any more music he is not going to retire.

Speaking to People, the Subeme La Radio singer addressed whether his album Final Vol 1 would be his last.

"It means that it's the last album that I'm gonna make," Iglesias, 46, said. "That doesn't mean I'm retiring — a lot of people have asked me, are you gonna retire?"

"No, I'm never gonna retire! I'm gonna keep on writing songs but that doesn't mean I need to be putting out albums every so often," he continued.

Earlier when he spoke about how he came about the decision, the musician said that he had been thinking about ending his long career for years and ultimately decided that Final, which he said would be released in two parts, may be his last.

"It's not something that I have been thinking about for the past few months. It's something that I have been thinking about for the past few years," he admitted.

