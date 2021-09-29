 
Showbiz
Wednesday Sep 29 2021
In Pictures: Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor lived in this ₹91,000 suite during Rajasthan vacation

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor jetted off to Rajasthan ahead of the Tamasha star's birthday for a two-day trip.

The duo, that spent time in Sujjan Jawai camp, also shared a loved-up photo marking the day on Instagram.

As per the camp's website, the venue will officially reopen on October 1. The couple, however, were accommodated as special guests.

The Sujan Jawai Camp is built between ‘spellbinding, billion-year-old granite rock formations, where leopards roam wild and free, coexisting comfortably with the charismatic communities’, according to the description on the website.

The room where Alia and Ranbir stayed costs ₹91,000 per night. It included a picturesque view of sand dunes and a premium quality interior.

Take a look:



