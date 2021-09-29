‘Great loss’: Cricket fans react to Wasim Khan’s resignation as PCB chief executive

Wasim Khan, Chief Executive of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) addresses a press conference, after Pakistan suspended flagship cricket tournament due to coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases among teams, at the National Stadium in Karachi, Pakistan March 4, 2021. — Reuters/File

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chief Executive Wasim Khan stepped down from his post on Wednesday and the Board of Governors has accepted his resignation.

Khan said it had been an honour to serve the PCB and it was “hugely satisfying” to see the resumption of Test cricket with Sri Lanka playing Tests in Rawalpindi and Karachi, and the homecoming of the Pakistan Super League during the last two years.

The former chief executive said during his time at the PCB, the board made decisive and strategic decision-making in earning the goodwill and respect of the global cricketing family, which helped in the return of international cricket to the country.

“Lastly, I want to wish PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja the very best during his tenure, I am sure there will be exciting times ahead for Pakistan Cricket under his leadership,” Khan added.

The resignation came as a shock to cricket fans who expressed gratitude to the former PCB official for his services, and said that they would “miss him”.

