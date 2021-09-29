 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Sep 29 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince Andrew branded ‘pompous as ever’ in new Royal Family documentary

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Sep 29, 2021

Prince Andrew branded ‘pompous as ever’ in new Royal Family documentary
Prince Andrew branded ‘pompous as ever’ in new Royal Family documentary

Prince Andrew has officially been called out for behaving as ‘pompously as ever’ in the new BBC documentary about the royal family.

For those unversed, the entire BBC programme was initially created to mark the Duke’s 100th birthday but after his death was transformed into a documentary where other members of the royal family highlighted their bonds with the late Prince Consort.

However, much to the surprise of royal fans, Prince Andrew was also included in the piece despite his ongoing abuse case against alleged victim Virginia Roberts Giuffre.

A conversation regarding the ‘bizarre’ casting choice has been addressed by Pod Save The Queen host Ann Gripper and Daily Mirror editor Russell Myers.

Mr Myers admitted to the host, “Andrew pops up [...] being pompous as ever. Everyone was really quite heartfelt.”

“I think William always carries himself well, Harry came across well. [Andrew’s] only contribution really was ‘I remember being in the castle, or the palace’. Everything was dropped in to... ‘remember I’m a prince’ basically.”

More From Entertainment:

Chrissy Teigen remembers late son Jack on first death anniversary

Chrissy Teigen remembers late son Jack on first death anniversary

Meghan Markle employed superstitious trick to ‘ward off bad vibes’ in NYC: report

Meghan Markle employed superstitious trick to ‘ward off bad vibes’ in NYC: report
Prince Andrew’s accuser open to handing over case file that might ‘dismantle’ the case

Prince Andrew’s accuser open to handing over case file that might ‘dismantle’ the case
Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez accept distance in their romance

Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez accept distance in their romance
Prince William joins hands in urgent call to action to ‘save the Earth’

Prince William joins hands in urgent call to action to ‘save the Earth’

Carl Woods rejects split rumours, still loves Katie Price

Carl Woods rejects split rumours, still loves Katie Price
'Kurulus: Osman' wins three prizes at 'Golden 61 Awards'

'Kurulus: Osman' wins three prizes at 'Golden 61 Awards'
Britney Spears case back in court with dad's role on the line

Britney Spears case back in court with dad's role on the line
Mission accomplished: critics praise James Bond film 'No Time To Die'

Mission accomplished: critics praise James Bond film 'No Time To Die'
Kim, Khloe, Kourtney Kardashian begin shooting mystery TV series

Kim, Khloe, Kourtney Kardashian begin shooting mystery TV series

Britney Spears case back in court with dad's role on the line

Britney Spears case back in court with dad's role on the line
Enrique Iglesias to retire from music?

Enrique Iglesias to retire from music?

Latest

view all