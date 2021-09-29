Prince Andrew branded ‘pompous as ever’ in new Royal Family documentary

Prince Andrew has officially been called out for behaving as ‘pompously as ever’ in the new BBC documentary about the royal family.

For those unversed, the entire BBC programme was initially created to mark the Duke’s 100th birthday but after his death was transformed into a documentary where other members of the royal family highlighted their bonds with the late Prince Consort.

However, much to the surprise of royal fans, Prince Andrew was also included in the piece despite his ongoing abuse case against alleged victim Virginia Roberts Giuffre.

A conversation regarding the ‘bizarre’ casting choice has been addressed by Pod Save The Queen host Ann Gripper and Daily Mirror editor Russell Myers.

Mr Myers admitted to the host, “Andrew pops up [...] being pompous as ever. Everyone was really quite heartfelt.”

“I think William always carries himself well, Harry came across well. [Andrew’s] only contribution really was ‘I remember being in the castle, or the palace’. Everything was dropped in to... ‘remember I’m a prince’ basically.”