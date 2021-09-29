 
WATCH: ‘Superstar’ Shahnawaz Dahani dismantles Balochistan’s batting line-up

Shahnawaz Dahani reacts after dismissing a Balochistan batsman at Pindi Cricket Stadium, on September 29, 2021. — Instagram
RAWALPINDI: “Superstar” Shahnawaz Dahani impressed everyone on Wednesday as he dismantled the Imam-ul-Haq-led Balochistan team, which helped GFS Sindh to the top of the National T20 table.

The Sarfaraz Ahmed-led side thrashed Balochistan by 77 runs in the ninth match of the National T20 played at the Pindi Cricket Stadium. The victory was Sindh’s third in as many matches, they now have six points and are at the top of the six-team points table.

Dahani took four wickets, including those of Bismillah Khan (12), Kashif Bhatti (5), Umaid Asif (4), and Akif Javed (0). The pacer also assisted Rumman Raees in dismissing Balochistan’s skipper Imam (19), as he took his catch.

The pacer bowled 2.4 overs, conceded a mere 12 runs, and only gave one extra.

Shahnawaz has now taken eight wickets in three matches and he is currently the joint-leading wicket-taker along with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Shaheen Shah Afridi.

