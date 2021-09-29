 
Mahira Khan pokes fun at her on-screen crying with Usman Mukhtar: Watch hilarious video

Actor Usman Mukhtar is engaging in some on-set fun sessions with co-star Mahira Khan and makeup artist Babar Zaheer.

Turning to his Instagram Story on Tuesday, Usman Mukhtar shared a hilarious video with his fans featuring Babar and Mahira from the sets of their ongoing drama.

Pointing the camera to Babar, Usman requests him to imitate Mahira's on-screen crying.

"Mahira kaise roti hain?( How does Mahira cry?)" questions Usman before he shifts the camera to Mahira herself who hilariously breaks into tears. Babar later joins her and imitates in the next snippet.

Take a look:



