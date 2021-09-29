 
Inter, matric results to be announced after Punjab cabinet approves promotion policy

Students are busy solving their question papers during the matriculations annual examination at Government Post Graduate Islamia College in Lahore, on July 30. — Online/File
LAHORE: The results of inter and matric will be announced after the approval of the promotion policy by the provincial cabinet, the Punjab Boards Committee of Chairmen (PBCC) announced on Wednesday.

The PBCC is an official forum of all nine examination boards of the province.

A day earlier, a spokesperson of the Boards of Intermediate and Secondary Education had also said that the results for intermediate and matriculation students would be announced after approval from the provincial cabinet.

The secretary of PBCC said the results would be announced soon, refraining from giving an exact date.

The development comes after the Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) announced the results of the Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) Part-II Annual Results 2021.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, FBISE took HSSC annual examination only in elective subjects while the results were prepared under the "Promotion Policy of Federal Government".

Female candidates were hailed for clinching top slots in the 2021 HSSC exams, in a ceremony held at the FBISE. Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood attended the event as the chief guest.

A total of 81,988 regular, private, and repeater students appeared in the HSSC Part II examinations 2021, out of which 80,282 — 99.89% — could pass the examination.

