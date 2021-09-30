 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Sep 30 2021
By
Web Desk

Katie Price faces jail as she pleads guilty to drink driving crash

By
Web Desk

Thursday Sep 30, 2021

Katie Price faces jail as she pleads guilty to drink driving crash

Katie Price admitted the offences at Crawley Magistrates' Court on Wednesday following the single-vehicle collision near Partridge Green on Tuesday.

The former glamour model was charged with driving while unfit to drive through drink, using a motor vehicle on a public place without third party insurance and driving while disqualified.

Police responded to the crash at around 6.20am on Wednesday, where Price was arrested on suspicion of driving while above the legal limit for alcohol and drugs, and was taken to hospital.

After being confronted by police at the scene, Katie Price was heard saying "I took drugs, I should not be driving, I admit it all", the court heard.

A drugs wipe gave a positive reading for cocaine, prosecutor Debbie Jones told the court.

Katie Price was taken to hospital following the incident and people were “desperately worried” about her and why she was driving.

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Trainor addresses desire to have twins next: ‘I’m ready’

Meghan Trainor addresses desire to have twins next: ‘I’m ready’
English Heritage dedicates 'Blue plaque' to Princess Diana

English Heritage dedicates 'Blue plaque' to Princess Diana
From Bond to 'Macbeth': Daniel Craig to return to Broadway stage

From Bond to 'Macbeth': Daniel Craig to return to Broadway stage
Photo: Halsey releases first-ever look of baby Ender’s face

Photo: Halsey releases first-ever look of baby Ender’s face
BTS announce plans for ‘Permission To Dance On Stage’ concert

BTS announce plans for ‘Permission To Dance On Stage’ concert
Phoebe Bridgers served $3.8 million lawsuit by music producer for defamation

Phoebe Bridgers served $3.8 million lawsuit by music producer for defamation
Khloe Kardashian addresses rumour of her being banned from Met Gala

Khloe Kardashian addresses rumour of her being banned from Met Gala
Jamie Spears father ‘should not be suspended’ from conservatorship: report

Jamie Spears father ‘should not be suspended’ from conservatorship: report
Meghan Markle’s UK return challenged over drop in popularity: report

Meghan Markle’s UK return challenged over drop in popularity: report
Chrissy Teigen remembers late son Jack on first death anniversary

Chrissy Teigen remembers late son Jack on first death anniversary

Prince William recounts bid to ‘unleash new invention’ to tackle climate change

Prince William recounts bid to ‘unleash new invention’ to tackle climate change
Prince William taught by MI6’s lifestyle by the ‘finest’: report

Prince William taught by MI6’s lifestyle by the ‘finest’: report

Latest

view all