Katie Price faces jail as she pleads guilty to drink driving crash

Katie Price admitted the offences at Crawley Magistrates' Court on Wednesday following the single-vehicle collision near Partridge Green on Tuesday.

The former glamour model was charged with driving while unfit to drive through drink, using a motor vehicle on a public place without third party insurance and driving while disqualified.

Police responded to the crash at around 6.20am on Wednesday, where Price was arrested on suspicion of driving while above the legal limit for alcohol and drugs, and was taken to hospital.



After being confronted by police at the scene, Katie Price was heard saying "I took drugs, I should not be driving, I admit it all", the court heard.



A drugs wipe gave a positive reading for cocaine, prosecutor Debbie Jones told the court.

Katie Price was taken to hospital following the incident and people were “desperately worried” about her and why she was driving.