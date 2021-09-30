CAA allows airlines to serve food on domestic flights from Oct 1

The Civil Aviation Authority has directed all airline operators regarding the new instructions. — AFP/File

NCOC announces vaccination certificates are "mandatory for domestic travellers from October 1."

Vaccination certificates will be checked at airport upon receipt of boarding card, says PIA spokesperson.

CAA directs all airline operators to continue to “ensure wearing of face masks by passengers onboard all domestic flights".

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) on Thursday allowed the serving of in-flight meals and beverages onboard domestic flights operating within Pakistan.

According to a statement issued by the CAA, the new directions will be implemented from October 1, 2021.

The authority had barred airlines from serving food on domestic flights in August, keeping in view the double-digit positivity ratio of coronavirus cases at that time.

The authority has also directed all airline operators to continue to “ensure the wearing of face masks by passengers onboard all domestic flights within Pakistan except for when meals are being served.”



“Other applicable COVID-19 related standard operating procedures [and] directives issued by Pakistan CAA will continue to take effect,” it read.

Moreover, the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) has announced that vaccination certificates will be made "mandatory for domestic travellers from October 1."

Pakistan International Airline (PIA) spokesperson said: "From October 1, only vaccinated passengers will be able to travel on all domestic and international flights of PIA."



Vaccination certificates will be checked at the airport upon receipt of the boarding card, he said.

The spokesperson added that the administration of the national carrier has issued instructions to all concerned departments.