Thursday Sep 30 2021
WATCH: Babar Azam powers through 6th century with massive sixes

Thursday Sep 30, 2021

Central Punjab skipper Babar Azam smashes the ball during a match against Northern at the Pindi Cricket Stadium, on September 30, 2021. — Twitter/PCB

Pakistani and Central Punjab skipper Babar Azam made it to the top of the list of the country's century scorers, as he smashed his sixth ton against Northern on Thursday at the Pindi Cricket Stadium.

The top batsman was able to score his latest century with the help of 11 fours and three sixes and remained not out for 105 runs, and helped his team put up 200 runs on the board.

Earlier, Pakistan's Kamran Akmal and Ahmed Shahzad had made five centuries each.

Babar Azam has earlier had the distinction to be the fastest Asian batsman to score 3,000, 4,000, and 6,000 T20 runs.

He is also the fastest Asian to score 1,000 T20I and the fastest to make 2,000 T20I runs, respectively.

As if that's not impressive enough, Babar Azam is currently ranked as the best batsman by the ICC's ODI Player Rankings, with Indian skipper Virat Kohli finishing at number 2 behind him.

In his T20 career so far, Babar Azam has managed to score six centuries and 59 half-centuries.

The Pakistani skipper has been on a roll lately, putting in solid opening pair partnerships with wicketkeeper Rizwan to help the team put up a respectable total in T20Is.

