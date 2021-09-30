 
Thursday Sep 30 2021
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s UK return handed warning: ‘Don’t know how welcome’

Thursday Sep 30, 2021

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly been issued a warning regarding their possible UK visit since “one cannot be sure just how welcomed they’ll be.”

Royal historian Hugo Vickers made this claim and during his interview with Express he claimed, “They talk about them coming over for this Jubilee, but I don’t know how welcome they’re going to be.”

He was also quoted saying, “The Queen seems to be extremely generous to them, but I just wonder what the general public thinks these days over here.”

Before concluding he added, “In America she’s taken more people in, because they talk that language much more.”

