Sarah Michelle Geller addresses how she manages her children’s asthma

Thursday Sep 30 2021
Thursday Sep 30, 2021

Buffy the Vampire Slayer actor Sarah Michelle Geller recently sat down for a chat and addressed how she manages her children’s struggles with asthma.

The star got candid about it all with People magazine and was quoted saying, “I find, in terms of any kind of health, you have to figure out what it is, and if there's a treatment available — utilize it. That's why we live in the modern world and sciences, right?”

“... Not everyone's case is the same as mine, but I should be an example of someone who hasn't let a diagnosis of asthma stop them from doing anything and the same for my children.”

For those unversed, Geller shares two children with her husband Freddie Prinze Jr, 12-year-old daughter Charlotte Grace, and 9-year-old son Rocky James.

During the course of her interview, Geller also praised the advancement of modern medicine and attributed it to her success and healthy lifestyle.

“I'm probably one of the most active people around,” she admitted. “I run, I hike, I do every kind of exercise known to man. I chase two children, I was a figure skater, I did Taekwondo.”

“I mean, all those things would not have been possible unless I had the right medicine so that when those moments [where I needed my inhaler] hit me, I was able to take care of myself.”

