 
Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Friday Oct 01 2021
By
Web Desk

Karachi weather update: Met Office says chances of very heavy rain have lessened

By
Web Desk

Friday Oct 01, 2021

Motorcyclists can be seen on the roads of Karachi as the city received light rain on Wednesday. Photo: File
Motorcyclists can be seen on the roads of Karachi as the city received light rain on Wednesday. Photo: File

  • Certain areas of Karachi may receive moderate to heavy rainfall, says Met Dept. 
  • Deep depression gradually moving away from Sindh's coastal belt. 
  • Balochistan's coastal belt expected to receive heavy rain. 

The prospect of Karachi receiving very heavy rain has decreased as the tropical cyclone in the Arabian Sea has moved away from Sindh’s coastal belt, said the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Friday.

"There may be moderate to heavy rain in some parts of the city," PMD Director Sardar Sarfaraz told Geo News. "The deep depression is gradually moving away from Sindh."

Related items

Sarfaraz said, however, Balochistan's coastal belt is still expected to receive torrential rain, adding that the deep depression formed in the Arabian Sea is moving towards the southwest direction.

"By tomorrow, chances of rain in Sindh will diminish," he said, adding that prospects of urban flooding in the port city have also decreased.

PMD issues Alert IV

The PMD issued another advisory today - Alert IV - that a cyclonic storm will develop along the Sindh-Makran coast, causing torrential rains and squally winds in the region.

The Met Office, in its latest advisory issued at 6am Friday, said, "Depression over the northeast Arabian Sea moved west-northwestward at a speed of 15km/hr during last 12 hours, concentrated into a Deep Depression and now lies centred near latitude 23.5N and longitude 66.5E, at a distance of about 160 km south-southwest of Karachi, 140km from Thatta and 270km from Ormara."

The PMD's alert said the estimated maximum sustained surface wind is 30 - 40Kts and that the sea condition is rough to very rough around the system centre.

The Met Office cautioned that the system is likely to strengthen further into a cyclonic storm during the next six hours and move west-northwestwards towards Makran coast.

More From Pakistan:

MDCAT 2021: PMC may address student's grievances, says Faisal Sultan

MDCAT 2021: PMC may address student's grievances, says Faisal Sultan
Live Karachi weather updates: PMD says system likely to strengthen further into cyclonic storm

Live Karachi weather updates: PMD says system likely to strengthen further into cyclonic storm
Tropical cyclone: Public holiday declared in Karachi

Tropical cyclone: Public holiday declared in Karachi
All schools in Sindh to remain closed tomorrow amid cyclone warning

All schools in Sindh to remain closed tomorrow amid cyclone warning
Karachi cyclone: Private schools to remain closed tomorrow

Karachi cyclone: Private schools to remain closed tomorrow
CSS exam 2021: FPSC announces result for written part

CSS exam 2021: FPSC announces result for written part
Water supply to Karachi disrupted as pipeline bursts in Dhabeji

Water supply to Karachi disrupted as pipeline bursts in Dhabeji
Suspects in Lahore doctor murder give statements to police

Suspects in Lahore doctor murder give statements to police
Govt officials directed to set 'Pakistan zindabad' as caller tune

Govt officials directed to set 'Pakistan zindabad' as caller tune
HEC says it has no association with Higher Education City

HEC says it has no association with Higher Education City
Ministry of Law prepares draft for the extension of NAB chairman

Ministry of Law prepares draft for the extension of NAB chairman

Pakistan bans air travel for unvaccinated passengers

Pakistan bans air travel for unvaccinated passengers

Latest

view all