Watch: Fakhar Zaman destroys Sindh bowlers in National T20 Cup clash

Fakhar Zaman gets ready to dispatch a ball for six. Photo: Pakistan Cricket YouTube screengrab

Left-handed Pakistani batsman Fakhar Zaman pummeled Sindh bowlers Mohammad Hasnain, Zahid and Shahnawaz Dahani for sixes and fours during Thursday night's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa-Sindh clash.

Fakhar Zaman looked lethal right from the start, smashing Hasnain for sixes and blistering fours during the bowler's first over.



Hasnain went for 27 runs which included two fours and three sixes, all hit by Zaman. The left-handed KP batsman looked to hit anything that was pitched full to him, helping KP beat the Sarfaraz Ahmed-led side that had remained undefeated till now.

Fakhar Zaman smashed 49 runs off 32 balls, hitting four 6s and an equal number of 4s during his inning. It wasn't until Zahid Mahmood trapped him for LBW that the swashbuckling batsman was forced to leave the crease.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa won the match with six wickets in hand and 14 balls to spare. A solid partnership between Adil Amin and Sahibzada Farhan helped KP sink Sindh.

Fakhar Zaman has been included in Pakistan's T20 World Cup squad as a travelling reserve. However, after poor performances from some of the players who were selected to take part in the mega event taking place in the UAE, sources have said the PCB management is mulling changes to the squad.

Zaman's name is being mulled over as well, with selectors thinking the aggressive batsman should be included in the playing XI.