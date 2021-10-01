 
Friday Oct 01 2021
Friday Oct 01, 2021

Aiman Khan slams IBA after student Jibrael's expulsion: 'Shame on you guys'

Actor Aiman Khan is lashing out at the Institute of Business Management's response to harassment on campus.

IBA Karachi is inviting protests from the public after expelling a final year student, Jibrael, for exposing an alleged case of harassment in the university.

Amongst many celebrities who are voicing their support for Jibrael, Aiman Khan is recent to join the crusade.

"Shame on you guys," wrote Aiman on her Instagram Story this Thursday.

Aiman's post comes after civil rights activist Muhammad Jibran Nasir turned to his photo-sharing app and relayed Jibarael's case in public.

In an earlier statement issued by the university, IBA announced that the student was expelled because he failed to report the alleged harassment through 'right channels.'

"The IBA is an institute that is known for its disciplinary rules, policies, and the IBA Code of Conduct, which applies to all members of the faculty, staff and students," said IBA in a statement.

"The IBA has provided the channels and processes that need to be followed when any matter of concern arises, despite that, if any individual chooses to opt for ways and means that disrupt the ethics, values and standards of the IBA, the administration has zero-tolerance for any such behaviour," the university notice continued.

