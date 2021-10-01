 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Oct 01 2021
By
Reuters

Latin singer Gloria Estefan reveals sexual abuse at age 9

By
Reuters

Friday Oct 01, 2021

Estefan said she reported to the police but they discouraged the family from taking the matter further
Estefan said she reported to the police but they discouraged the family from taking the matter further

Singer Gloria Estefan has revealed that she was sexually abused at the age of 9 by a music teacher who was part of her family.

The Turn the Beat Around singer spoke for the first time about the abuse on an episode of Red Table Talk: The Estefans that was released on Facebook Watch on Thursday.

She did not identify the man but said he threatened to kill her mother if she spoke about the abuse.

“He was family, but not close family. He was in a position of power because my mother had put me in his music school and he immediately started telling her how talented I was and how I needed special attention and she felt lucky that he was focusing this kind of attention on me,” said Estefan, now 64.

“I told him, ‘This cannot happen, you cannot do this.’ He goes: ‘Your father’s in Vietnam, your mother’s alone and I will kill her if you tell her,’” the musician added.

Estefan said that when she did eventually tell her mother, she called the police but they discouraged the family from taking the matter further because of the trauma Estefan would have to undergo by testifying.

“That’s the one thing that I feel bad about, knowing that there must have been other victims,” the singer said. 

More From Entertainment:

What Harry and Meghan think about UK tabloids one year after royal exit?

What Harry and Meghan think about UK tabloids one year after royal exit?
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck spending time apart? Here's why

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck spending time apart? Here's why
Cardi B reveals ordeal of high-risk pregnancy, denies getting post-birth surgery

Cardi B reveals ordeal of high-risk pregnancy, denies getting post-birth surgery
Britney's father's attorney calls conservator suspension 'wrong'

Britney's father's attorney calls conservator suspension 'wrong'
Eminem serves customers at his newly opened restaurant ahead of Super Bowl performance

Eminem serves customers at his newly opened restaurant ahead of Super Bowl performance
Kylie Jenner receives flak for her new swimsuit line

Kylie Jenner receives flak for her new swimsuit line
Kourtney Kardashian responds to pregnancy rumours by posing in bikini

Kourtney Kardashian responds to pregnancy rumours by posing in bikini
Cristiano Ronaldo won't marry his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez?

Cristiano Ronaldo won't marry his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez?
Hailey Bieber wins internet with her never-before-seen photos from wedding to Justin Bieber

Hailey Bieber wins internet with her never-before-seen photos from wedding to Justin Bieber
Miley Cyrus and Lorne Michaels to team up for New Year’s Eve Special

Miley Cyrus and Lorne Michaels to team up for New Year’s Eve Special
Sarah Michelle Geller addresses how she manages her children’s asthma

Sarah Michelle Geller addresses how she manages her children’s asthma
Queen Elizabeth sends message to people of Canada on National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

Queen Elizabeth sends message to people of Canada on National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

Latest

view all