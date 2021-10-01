 
Friday Oct 01 2021
Web Desk

Taylor Swift was a bridesmaid at Lena Dunham's surprise wedding

Web Desk

Friday Oct 01, 2021

Lena Dunham tied the knot to Luis Felber earlier this week
Lena Dunham made sure all her girls were besides her as she tied the knot to beau Luis Felber.

The actress had eight bridesmaids in total, one of which included Taylor Swift. 

"With the bridesmaid dresses, we were doing a kind of Swinging Sixties, silver pleated, go-go girl energy, but one of my bridesmaids put it best when she said she felt like 'a beautiful cupcake wrapper,'" Dunham revealed.

As for herself, she wore not one but three dresses for the occasion, all by Christopher Kane.

"When I get home after wearing a beautiful dress, I regret to say that I usually crumple it up in a ball, and I don’t feel good about that," she said.

"I always have to be reminded by my mom to treat my clothes with respect, even at this age. But these dresses, when I got home, I laid them down with so much care!"

Dunham posted a wedding photo on Instagram, with the caption, "9*25*21 - that’s how she became the nanny..."



