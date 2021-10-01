 
Can't connect right now! retry
sports
Friday Oct 01 2021
By
Web Desk

Perform or go home: Ramiz Raja tells provincial coaches

By
Web Desk

Friday Oct 01, 2021

Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman Ramiz Raja. — Twitter/File
Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman Ramiz Raja. — Twitter/File

  • Ramiz Raja gives a clear message to the provincial coaches about improving their performance.
  • 'Many changes are being made to fix Pakistan cricket hence, everyone will have to contribute accordingly,' the PCB chairman says
  • Some of the coaches are angry over the "commanding tone" of the board chairman.

LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ramiz Raja in a message to the coaches of the provincial teams said that "people who will do a good job will stay others will go home."

According to Express News, Raja, while criticising the coaches of the provincial teams, gave a clear message about improvement in their performance.

The outlet stated that in the virtual meeting, the newly-appointed chairman expressed distrust over the performance of the coaches of the provincial teams and questioned the role of the coaches in the team selection.

Related items

The chairman maintained that everybody should work properly and reconsider their planning to get better performances from the players. "Many changes are being made to fix Pakistan cricket, hence, everyone will have to contribute accordingly," Raja said.

On the other hand, according to reports, the coaches are angry over the "commanding tone" of the board chairman and one of the coaches has advised everyone to resign together. However, the suggestion was immediately opposed.

More From Sports:

Shahid Afridi enjoys 'lovely Karachi weather' with family, tells people to stay safe

Shahid Afridi enjoys 'lovely Karachi weather' with family, tells people to stay safe
National T20 Cup: Imam-ul-Haq taken to hospital after suffering injury

National T20 Cup: Imam-ul-Haq taken to hospital after suffering injury
Umar Akmal makes surprise departure to US

Umar Akmal makes surprise departure to US
Sirbaz Khan becomes first Pakistani to summit nine 8,000m peaks

Sirbaz Khan becomes first Pakistani to summit nine 8,000m peaks
Watch: Fakhar Zaman destroys Sindh bowlers in National T20 Cup clash

Watch: Fakhar Zaman destroys Sindh bowlers in National T20 Cup clash
Bio-secure bubbles and the toll they take on players' mental health

Bio-secure bubbles and the toll they take on players' mental health
Younis Khan may accept new role in PCB: sources

Younis Khan may accept new role in PCB: sources
Pele released from hospital, undergoing chemo: doctors

Pele released from hospital, undergoing chemo: doctors
WATCH: Haider Ali rains down sixes on Central Punjab

WATCH: Haider Ali rains down sixes on Central Punjab
Northern beat Central Punjab despite Babar Azam's unbeaten ton

Northern beat Central Punjab despite Babar Azam's unbeaten ton
KP Cricket Association to host KP School Cricket Championship 2021-22

KP Cricket Association to host KP School Cricket Championship 2021-22
WATCH: Babar Azam powers through 6th century with massive sixes

WATCH: Babar Azam powers through 6th century with massive sixes

Latest

view all