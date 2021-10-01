Perform or go home: Ramiz Raja tells provincial coaches

Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman Ramiz Raja. — Twitter/File

Ramiz Raja gives a clear message to the provincial coaches about improving their performance.

'Many changes are being made to fix Pakistan cricket hence, everyone will have to contribute accordingly,' the PCB chairman says

Some of the coaches are angry over the "commanding tone" of the board chairman.

LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ramiz Raja in a message to the coaches of the provincial teams said that "people who will do a good job will stay others will go home."

According to Express News, Raja, while criticising the coaches of the provincial teams, gave a clear message about improvement in their performance.

The outlet stated that in the virtual meeting, the newly-appointed chairman expressed distrust over the performance of the coaches of the provincial teams and questioned the role of the coaches in the team selection.

The chairman maintained that everybody should work properly and reconsider their planning to get better performances from the players. "Many changes are being made to fix Pakistan cricket, hence, everyone will have to contribute accordingly," Raja said.



On the other hand, according to reports, the coaches are angry over the "commanding tone" of the board chairman and one of the coaches has advised everyone to resign together. However, the suggestion was immediately opposed.