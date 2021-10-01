 
Friday Oct 01 2021
TTP announce suspension of hostilities in South Waziristan

— Reuters file photo showing Tehreek-e-Taliban militants
  • TTP announce ceasefire in South Waziristan till October 20.
  • Statement says leaders in "secret talks", without elaborating further.
  • Announcement follows Prime Minister Imran Khan saying that the government is in talks with "some" TTP groups.

A cessation in hostilities between Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan fighters in South Waziristan and the army was announced by the outlawed group in a statement on Friday evening.

Our leaders have asked all fighters to observe a ceasefire from today to October 20, the TTP statement said.

The TTP said that their leaders are engaged in some "secret talks", without elaborating any further.

The news comes on the heels of Prime Minister Imran Khan announcing earlier in the day that the government is in talks with "some" groups of the TTP for disarmament.

PM Imran Khan, speaking to TRT World’s Ali Mustafa in Islamabad, said: "I think some of the Pakistani Taliban groups actually want to talk to our government. You know, for some peace, for some reconciliation."

When asked to confirm whether Pakistan is actually in talks with the TTP, the premier clarified to say that talks are ongoing "with some of them".

He said that the Afghan Taliban are "helping", in the sense that the talks are taking place in Afghanistan.

The premier said that these talks, for disarmament, if successful, will lead to the government "forgiving" them, "and then they [will] become normal citizens".


More to follow.

