 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Oct 01 2021
By
Reuters

Golden Globes group adds new members as it works to diversify

By
Reuters

Friday Oct 01, 2021

Golden Globes group adds new members as it works to diversify

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association said on Friday it had added 21 new members as part of its efforts to diversify the ranks of the organization that hands out the Golden Globe awards for film and television.

The additions bring the HFPA’s membership total to 105. Among the new members, nearly half are women and six are Black, according to an HFPA statement.

A Los Angeles Times investigation published in February found the group had no Black people among its 87 members. The newspaper also raised long-standing ethical questions over the close relationships between the HFPA and movie studios that may influence the choice of Golden Globe nominees and winners.

The outcry that followed prompted broadcaster NBC to cancel its 2022 broadcast of the Golden Globes.

The HFPA promised a series of reforms including diversifying its membership rolls and prohibiting members from accepting gifts. With the new members, 18 of the total identify as Asian, 12 as Latino and nine as Middle Eastern.

The group plans to expand its membership further in 2022 and hopes to revive the awards show in 2023.

More From Entertainment:

Jennifer Lopez seems to be aging backwards in her latest photoshoot

Jennifer Lopez seems to be aging backwards in her latest photoshoot
Lady Gaga weighs in on wanting to ‘do justice’ to Patrizia Reggiani in ‘House of Gucci’

Lady Gaga weighs in on wanting to ‘do justice’ to Patrizia Reggiani in ‘House of Gucci’
Tony Bennett illustrates Lady Gaga for ‘Love for Sale’ album cover

Tony Bennett illustrates Lady Gaga for ‘Love for Sale’ album cover
Britney Spears’ lawyer ‘will go where the facts lead’ in Jamie Spears review

Britney Spears’ lawyer ‘will go where the facts lead’ in Jamie Spears review
Prince William reminisces about childhood visit to London charity with Princess Diana

Prince William reminisces about childhood visit to London charity with Princess Diana
Cardi B ‘cried for no reason’ since birth of son: ‘Weird postpartum’

Cardi B ‘cried for no reason’ since birth of son: ‘Weird postpartum’
Taylor Swift updates fans over Red re-recording schedule

Taylor Swift updates fans over Red re-recording schedule
Shakira gets bag ‘destroyed’ by wild boars while hiking with son

Shakira gets bag ‘destroyed’ by wild boars while hiking with son
Kate Middleton becoming the royal family’s ‘trump card’: report

Kate Middleton becoming the royal family’s ‘trump card’: report
Prince William, Kate Middleton to ‘go out swinging’ against Megxit shadow

Prince William, Kate Middleton to ‘go out swinging’ against Megxit shadow
Meghan Markle ‘determined to bring change’ with ‘steely determination’

Meghan Markle ‘determined to bring change’ with ‘steely determination’
Princess Beatrice's unveils daughter's name

Princess Beatrice's unveils daughter's name

Latest

view all