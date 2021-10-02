 
Saturday Oct 02 2021
MAJMukhtar Ahmed Junejo

Umer Sharif's death leaves Pakistani celebs heartbroken

Saturday Oct 02, 2021

The death of legendary comedian Umer Sharif has left his millions of fans and Pakistani celebrities heartbroken after his family confirmed his demise on Saturday.

Umer Sharif’s sister-in-law has confirmed the demise of the veteran comedian.

The showbiz stars expressed their profound grief and sorrow over the death of Umer.

Shortly after the sad news of Umer’s death broke, singer and actor Ali Zafar tweeted, “Complete loss of words on passing away of the legendary Umar Sharif sahab. May Allah grant him the highest place in Jannah and give his family peace. Ameen.

Faysal Quraishi took to Instagram and said, “Heartbroken to receive the devastating news of our very own king of comedy #UmerSharif. He was a true gem in our industry and nothing short of a legend amongst us. May Allah grant him the highest place in Jannah. Praying for his family during this difficult time.”

Asad Siddiqui said, “The legend!! The king of comedy!! He will always be remembered. He’s the reason where so many comedians are standing right now. No words!! #omarsharif #kingofcomedy #legend”

Humayun Saeed tweeted “Deeply saddened to learn about Umer Sharif sb. He was without any doubt the ultimate comedy king. May Allah bless his soul. We will miss you Umer bhai”.

Umer Sharif had been admitted to a hospital in Germany’s Nuremberg on Wednesday after his health condition deteriorated during his flight to the United States. 

