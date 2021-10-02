 
Naimal Khawar's munchkin Mustafa claps his heart out in rain: See Photos

Naimal Khawar Khan is giving fans a glimpse into her son Mustafa's adorable photos.

Khan, who welcomed son Mustafa with husband Hamza Ali Abbasi in July 2020, is an avid social media user. The Anaa actress often shares pieces of art and nature at the photo-sharing app. This time around, she has given fans a sneak peek into her little munchkin jumping out of joy in the rain.

Turning to her Instagram on Friday, Khan posted a photo of one-year-old Mustafa as he played with his baby giraffe toy in the rain.

"Just lost in some thoughts with Mr giraffe," she captioned alongside the photo.

In another photo shared by the actress in her Instagram Stories, Mustafa seemed to be enjoying in father Hamza's arms as the duo together looked at the trees.

Khan also posted a video of little Mustafa clapping against a window as he expressed his joy amid the rain.

