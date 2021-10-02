 
Saturday Oct 02 2021
Web Desk

Naga Chaitanya, Samantha decide to part ways as husband and wife

Web Desk

Saturday Oct 02, 2021

Bollywood celebrity couple Naga Chaitanya and his wife Samantha Akkineni have decided to part ways four years after their wedding.

They confirmed their split in a statement on Instagram on Saturday.

The statement reads: “To all our well wishers: After much deliberation and thought Sam and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths.”

“We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us,” the couple further said.

They continued “We request our fans, well wishers and the media to support us during this difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on. Thank you for your support.”

