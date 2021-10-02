 
Jam Kamal clarifies he has not stepped down as Balochistan CM

Saturday Oct 02, 2021

Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) leader Jam Kamal Alyani. — Twitter/File
Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) leader Jam Kamal Alyani. — Twitter/File

  • Jam Kamal has resigned from the presidentship of BAP.
  • He served as the party president for three-years.
  • Kamal asks party leaders to hold intra-party elections soon.

QUETTA: Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) leader Jam Kamal Alyani on Saturday clarified he has not resigned as the chief minister of the province, a day after the politician relinquished his party presidentship.

He took to Twitter yesterday and announced that he was stepping down as the party's president after completing a "good" three-year term.

The chief minister asked BAP Central Organiser Jan Jamali and BAP General-Secretary Manzoor Kakar to hold intra-party elections at the earliest.

"Alhamdulillah, for me, seat, position, and status has never been the criteria. Alhamdulillah worked for BAP from the first day, and inshallah as a normal member would work more for it," the chief minister said.

Kamal was elected as the president of the party, which was formed months before the July 2018 general election.

"A five-member core committee has been formed under the chairmanship of Senator Saeed Ahmed Hashmi, the founder of the party, which will meet [...] to discuss the situation," Dawn reported.

