Sindh accepts Umer Sharif's request for burial at Abdullah Shah Ghazi graveyard

pakistan
Saturday Oct 02 2021
By
Web Desk

Saturday Oct 02, 2021

Celebrated veteran comedian and actor Umer Sharif. — The News/File
  • Sharif passed away earlier today in Germany at the age of 66; he was suffering from an undisclosed heart disease.
  • Actor's son reveals his father's desire to be buried at Abdullah Shah Ghazi's shrine.
  • Saeed Ghani says arrangements are being made by the Sindh government for the actors' burial in Hazrat Abdullah Shah Ghazi's graveyard.

KARACHI: Following the demise of legendary comedian Umer Sharif, the Sindh government has said it is making arrangements for his burial at Abdullah Shah Ghazi graveyard, as per the comedian's wishes.

Sharif's son, while speaking to media, confirmed his father's demise, who passed away earlier today in Germany at the age of 66. The legendary actor was suffering from undisclosed heart disease and was en route to America for his treatment.

Urging the nation to pray for Sharif's forgiveness, he revealed his father's desire to be buried at Abdullah Shah Ghazi's shrine. He requested the Sindh government to make arrangements in this regard.

Responding to the request, Minister for Information Sindh Saeed Ghani said: "According to the wishes of late Umer Sharif, arrangements are being made by the Sindh government for his burial at the Hazrat Abdullah Shah Ghazi graveyard."

The actor's body will return to Pakistan after the local government in Nuremberg issues the death certificate.

Earlier, sources said that the hospital where the comedian was being treated had issued the death certificate but the German law requires an official death certificate to send a body to another country.

According to the sources, the clearance would be issued on Monday due to the weekend.

His body will return to Pakistan by either an air ambulance or a commercial flight.

