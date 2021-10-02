Prince Harry, Meghan Markle show ‘royal feud is far from over’ with NYC trip

Experts believe Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s trip to New York City suggest the “royal feud is far from over.”



Royal expert and commentator Duncan Larcombe made this claim during his interview with Closer magazine.

There he was quoted saying, "Their stepping-out last week will no doubt be the first of many similar appearances and visits. Harry and Meghan are setting a precedent for their new line of work, and what they have decided they will be.”

"They essentially did a royal visit, like they used to in the UK – just on their own terms and in their own way. So it seems they have quit life in the UK to do exactly what they did here over in the States. Their visit to the memorial last week makes them the first two ‘royals’ – if they can still be considered that – to pay their respects at the 20th anniversary of 9/11.”

“There will no doubt be a lot of meetings at the Palace and talks over how they are going to approach Harry and Meghan’s plans. This visit was a huge two fingers up to the royal family and shows the royal feud is far from over.”