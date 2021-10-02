Prince Harry used ‘old royal PR line’ in chat with Oprah Winfrey

Prince Harry recently got called out for using an “old royal PR line” to highlight the ‘plight’ of his older brother and father after Megxit to Oprah Winfrey.



Royal historian and biographer Dr Edward Owens made this claim while speaking to Express.

There he was quoted saying, “The one thing that stayed with me from the interview was that he said he felt sorry for his brother and father stuck in their positions, not being able to live more freely like he was doing.”

“I imagine we’re going to hear quite a lot more like that. That’s an old PR line the royals have been running with since the 1940s, how difficult it is to be a modern royal, this is nothing new.”