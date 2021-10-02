 
Five security forces personnel martyred in North Waziristan

By
Web Desk

Saturday Oct 02, 2021

Pakistan Army soldiers man a post at the Line of Control (LoC). — AFP/File
  • Four Frontier Corps soldiers, one Levies sub-inspector martyred.
  • Clearance operation underway to eliminate terrorists in the area.
  • Two days back, security forces had killed a TTP commander in Tank.

Five security forces personnel were martyred in North Waziristan's Spinwam after terrorists targeted their vehicle, a statement from the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said Saturday.

The military's media wing said four Frontier Corps soldiers and one Levies sub-inspector were martyred in the incident, while a clearance operation is in progress to eliminate any terrorist found in the area.

The martyred were identified as:

  • Havaldar Zahid, 35, resident of Charsadda;
  • Havaldar Ishaq, 37, resident of Kurram;
  • Lance Naik Abdul Majeed, 28, resident of Kurram;
  • Sub Inspector Javed, 38, resident of Spinwam.

TTP commander killed in Tank

Two days back, security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Tank, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and killed a Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) commander,  according to ISPR.

"TTP terrorist commander Khawaza din alias Sher Khan got killed," the military’s media wing said, adding that weapons and ammunition were recovered from the hideout as well.

"During the intense exchange of fire, Captain Sikandar, 27, from Pakpatan embraced shahadat," said the ISPR.

10 terrorists killed in South Waziristan

A couple of days earlier, 10 terrorists, including four commanders, were gunned down by security forces in an intelligence-based operation in the South Waziristan tribal district.

In a statement, the military’s media wing said the operation — where terrorists and the security forces exchanged heavy fire — was conducted on the reported presence of terrorists.

Security forces had cordoned off the hideout and recovered weapons and a large stash of ammunition.

The ISPR said the slain terrorists were actively involved in planting IEDs, conducting fire raids, and target killing of innocent civilians. 

These terrorists were planning to conduct more acts of terrorism inside South Waziristan, the ISPR said, highlighting that the army is determined to root out the menace of terrorism from the country at all costs.

