California legislative plans reform for conservatorship law after Britney Spears case

California courts are planning a legal reformation to safeguard the rights of everyone under conservatorships after the Britney Spears case.



The California legislative issued a statement regarding the ongoing legal shift and according to CBS News, it read, “This bill saw unanimous support throughout the process because we know there are systemic failures when it comes to conservatorships in California.”

“We've seen the heartbreaking case of Britney Spears play out in the public eye, but there are hundreds — if not thousands — of other cases in which families are struggling.”

“We need to do everything in our power to help them and their loved ones receive the care and support they need.”