 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday Oct 02 2021
By
Web Desk

California legislative plans reform for conservatorship law after Britney Spears case

By
Web Desk

Saturday Oct 02, 2021

California legislative plans reform for conservatorship law after Britney Spears case
California legislative plans reform for conservatorship law after Britney Spears case

California courts are planning a legal reformation to safeguard the rights of everyone under conservatorships after the Britney Spears case.

The California legislative issued a statement regarding the ongoing legal shift and according to CBS News, it read, “This bill saw unanimous support throughout the process because we know there are systemic failures when it comes to conservatorships in California.”

“We've seen the heartbreaking case of Britney Spears play out in the public eye, but there are hundreds — if not thousands — of other cases in which families are struggling.”

“We need to do everything in our power to help them and their loved ones receive the care and support they need.”

More From Entertainment:

Umer Sharif to be buried in Abdullah Shah Ghazi graveyard

Umer Sharif to be buried in Abdullah Shah Ghazi graveyard

Court awards Kelly Clarkson $10.4 million Montana ranch in divorce win: report

Court awards Kelly Clarkson $10.4 million Montana ranch in divorce win: report
Jennifer Aniston reveals why she left ‘Serendipity’ role for ‘Friends’

Jennifer Aniston reveals why she left ‘Serendipity’ role for ‘Friends’
Kate Bosworth recalls ‘Remember the Titans’ release in anniversary tribute

Kate Bosworth recalls ‘Remember the Titans’ release in anniversary tribute
Queen Elizabeth supporting Prince Andrew?

Queen Elizabeth supporting Prince Andrew?
Justin Beiber drops brand new documentary ‘Justin Bieber: Our World’

Justin Beiber drops brand new documentary ‘Justin Bieber: Our World’
Eddie Montgomery highlights the pain he’s carried around for ‘a long time’

Eddie Montgomery highlights the pain he’s carried around for ‘a long time’
Prince Harry used ‘old royal PR line’ in chat with Oprah Winfrey

Prince Harry used ‘old royal PR line’ in chat with Oprah Winfrey
Kate Middleton dubbed new ‘saviour of the Firm’: report

Kate Middleton dubbed new ‘saviour of the Firm’: report
Prince Harry’s wish for Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle ‘doomed’ from the start

Prince Harry’s wish for Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle ‘doomed’ from the start
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle show ‘royal feud is far from over’ with NYC trip

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle show ‘royal feud is far from over’ with NYC trip
Prince Andrew ‘relying on Crown’ for Virginia Giuffre abuse case

Prince Andrew ‘relying on Crown’ for Virginia Giuffre abuse case

Latest

view all