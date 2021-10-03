Lahore police suspend several officials for allegedly torturing citizen

Photo of an official from Lahore police wearing his uniform — Facebook

LAHORE: Lahore police have suspended several officials for allegedly torturing a citizen, a press release issued in this regard said Sunday.

Per the statement, a first information report (FIR) was registered at the Gulshan-e-Iqbal police station in Lahore against the officials concerned for torturing a citizen named Muhammad Nawaz.

The FIR says that Nawaz was brought to the police station on September 23 by three police officials — Muhammad Naeem, Ali Hassan, and Samsun. Nawaz was then handed over to trainee assistant sub-inspectors Zahir and Adil Javeed.

Nawaz was then allegedly subjected to torture by the police officials with the "connivance of the station house officer (SHO)", the statement said, quoting the FIR.

An inquiry was subsequently launched into the matter by Lahore police and the director-general (DG) operations ordered the immediate suspension and arrest of all the officials involved in the incident.

According to the statement, an investigation into the incident is underway.



