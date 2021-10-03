 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday Oct 03 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince Charles’ old pal shares plans for ‘slimmed down monarchy’

By
Web Desk

Sunday Oct 03, 2021

Prince Charles’ old pal shares plans for ‘slimmed down monarchy’
Prince Charles’ old pal shares plans for ‘slimmed down monarchy’

Prince Charles’ old friend recently sat down for a chat and addressed some of the royal’s plans for slimming down the monarchy.

The Palace currently houses 188 staff bedrooms and 52 Royal guest rooms but according to the news plans, both will be cut from the equation.

The claim’s been made during the friend’s interview with the Mail on Sunday and there he was quoted saying, “Despite what everybody thinks about him not wanting to live there, he will certainly have accommodation there.”

“But it will be a much more modest flat-above-the-shop situation akin to that of the Prime Minister at Downing Street.”

Even a source chimed in and told the outlet, “The central point is: when the Queen is no longer here, how do you effectively spread two generations of the family across quite a large number of properties?”

“The Prince of Wales strongly believes that these places have got to deliver something for the public beyond just being somewhere for members of the Royal Family to live."

The insider also went on to admit, “Everything is seen through the lens of the question: 'What value is this offering to the public?”

“Everybody recognises it makes no sense to run so many residences but if you give them up entirely you will never get them back when Prince George and the younger Royals grow up and need somewhere to live.”

More From Entertainment:

Kanye West to step into the world of technology, files trademark

Kanye West to step into the world of technology, files trademark
Open Season: Sarah Ferguson may testify in Prince Andrew sex case

Open Season: Sarah Ferguson may testify in Prince Andrew sex case

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘crafting their own rule book’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘crafting their own rule book’
Prince Harry accused of ‘thoughtlessly distracting’ public with memoir chatter

Prince Harry accused of ‘thoughtlessly distracting’ public with memoir chatter
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle working to keep reputation, celebrity lifestyle afloat

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle working to keep reputation, celebrity lifestyle afloat
Snoop Dogg hails Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s will to ‘live life their way’

Snoop Dogg hails Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s will to ‘live life their way’
Prince Diana ‘third wheeling’ Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s marriage

Prince Diana ‘third wheeling’ Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s marriage
Kim Kardashian feeling 'pressure' ahead of SNL hosting gig

Kim Kardashian feeling 'pressure' ahead of SNL hosting gig
Royal expert says Princess Beatrice should be questioned about her father

Royal expert says Princess Beatrice should be questioned about her father
Jennifer Lopez hits 178 million followers on Instagram

Jennifer Lopez hits 178 million followers on Instagram
Bala Hatun actress promotes 'Kurulus:Osman' season 3

Bala Hatun actress promotes 'Kurulus:Osman' season 3
Inside the Kardashian's new reality TV show

Inside the Kardashian's new reality TV show

Latest

view all