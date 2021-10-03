 
entertainment
Sunday Oct 03 2021
Daniel Craig to be honoured with spot on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Sunday Oct 03, 2021

Daniel Craig to be honoured with spot on Hollywood Walk of Fame

No Time To Die Daniel Craig is reportedly to be honoured with his very own spot on the Hollywood Hall of Fame.

The news has been announced by the Hall of Fame’s producer Ana Martinez.

According to TMZ, it read, “Daniel Craig is a British cultural icon, as is James Bond, the man he has portrayed in five 007 films.”

“We are thrilled to place his terrazzo Walk of Fame star next to the star of another famed actor who also portrayed James Bond, Roger Moore.”

The statement concluded by stating, “Fans will be thrilled when they see that their stars are appropriately located at 7007 Hollywood Boulevard.”

