 
Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Monday Oct 04 2021
By
Web Desk

PTI MNA Aamir Liaquat resigns, again

By
Web Desk

Monday Oct 04, 2021

A file photo of PTI MNA Dr Aamir Liaquat.
A file photo of PTI MNA Dr Aamir Liaquat. 

  • "May Allah help and support Prime Minister Imran Khan and the PTI. Allah hafiz," tweets Dr Aamir Liaquat. 
  • Dr Aamir Liaquat fails to provide a reason for his resignation. 
  • This is not the first time that the PTI MNA has announced he will resign from the NA. 

KARACHI: PTI MNA Dr Aamir Liaquat Hussain Sunday night tweeted that he has sent his resignation as a member National Assembly.

"Have sent my resignation as a member of the National Assembly," tweeted Aamir Liaquat. "May Allah help and support Prime Minister Imran Khan and the PTI. Allah hafiz."

However, this is not the first time that the PTI leader has announced his resignation.

Last year in July, Liaquat had tweeted that he had had enough of his constituents' suffering from loadshedding hence he was resigning from the National Assembly.

“I confess that I am a helpless MNA of Karachi. I am unable to provide electricity to the people of my city. I cannot see the people of my city suffer. I will ask the prime minister for time and submit my resignation,” the former MQM member had said.

However, following a meeting with the prime minister, Aamir Liaquat had clarified that he was taking back his decision after PM Imran Khan refused his resignation. 

“After a long meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan my four-page resignation was rejected. I opened my heart told the prime minister everything. The prime minister hailed my efforts for raising my voice for Karachi’s issues and said thinking about the public was the role of an elected leader,” he had said on Twitter.

More From Pakistan:

Pakistanis among top five buyers of UK properties through offshore properties

Pakistanis among top five buyers of UK properties through offshore properties
Is owning an offshore company legal or not?

Is owning an offshore company legal or not?
PM Imran to launch Kamyab Pakistan Programme today

PM Imran to launch Kamyab Pakistan Programme today
Pandora Papers: Financial secrets of Pakistan's rich, powerful exposed

Pandora Papers: Financial secrets of Pakistan's rich, powerful exposed
Fact check: Do the Pandora Papers name Maryam Nawaz's son Junaid Safdar?

Fact check: Do the Pandora Papers name Maryam Nawaz's son Junaid Safdar?
PM Imran Khan vows to investigate 'all citizens' named in Pandora Papers

PM Imran Khan vows to investigate 'all citizens' named in Pandora Papers

Pandora Papers: Pakistani politicians, businessmen named in probe issue clarifications

Pandora Papers: Pakistani politicians, businessmen named in probe issue clarifications
Pandora Papers: Media hype around '2 Zaman Park' creates suspicion

Pandora Papers: Media hype around '2 Zaman Park' creates suspicion
Shaukat Tarin, Moonis Elahi among over 700 Pakistanis named in Pandora Papers leaks

Shaukat Tarin, Moonis Elahi among over 700 Pakistanis named in Pandora Papers leaks
Shaukat Tarin clarifies role in establishment of offshore companies

Shaukat Tarin clarifies role in establishment of offshore companies
PM Imran Khan directs NA speaker to negotiate with Opposition on electoral reforms

PM Imran Khan directs NA speaker to negotiate with Opposition on electoral reforms
PM Imran Khan has 'no offshore company': Shahbaz Gill

PM Imran Khan has 'no offshore company': Shahbaz Gill

Latest

view all