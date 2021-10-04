PTI MNA Aamir Liaquat resigns, again

A file photo of PTI MNA Dr Aamir Liaquat.

"May Allah help and support Prime Minister Imran Khan and the PTI. Allah hafiz," tweets Dr Aamir Liaquat.

Dr Aamir Liaquat fails to provide a reason for his resignation.

This is not the first time that the PTI MNA has announced he will resign from the NA.

KARACHI: PTI MNA Dr Aamir Liaquat Hussain Sunday night tweeted that he has sent his resignation as a member National Assembly.

"Have sent my resignation as a member of the National Assembly," tweeted Aamir Liaquat. "May Allah help and support Prime Minister Imran Khan and the PTI. Allah hafiz."

However, this is not the first time that the PTI leader has announced his resignation.

Last year in July, Liaquat had tweeted that he had had enough of his constituents' suffering from loadshedding hence he was resigning from the National Assembly.

“I confess that I am a helpless MNA of Karachi. I am unable to provide electricity to the people of my city. I cannot see the people of my city suffer. I will ask the prime minister for time and submit my resignation,” the former MQM member had said.



However, following a meeting with the prime minister, Aamir Liaquat had clarified that he was taking back his decision after PM Imran Khan refused his resignation.

“After a long meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan my four-page resignation was rejected. I opened my heart told the prime minister everything. The prime minister hailed my efforts for raising my voice for Karachi’s issues and said thinking about the public was the role of an elected leader,” he had said on Twitter.