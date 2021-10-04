 
Monday Oct 04 2021
Web Desk

Britney Spears needs time to 'heal' from decade-long conservatorship battle

The pop icon revealed she needs to heal from the conservatorship drama in an Instagram post over the weekend

Britney Spears breathed a sigh of relief last week when her father, Jamie Spears, was officially suspended as her conservator after 13 years' long court battle.

The pop icon revealed she needs to heal from the conservatorship drama in an Instagram post over the weekend.

“Although there is change and things to celebrate in my life, I still have a lot of healing to do !!!” Britney admitted. “Thankfully I have a good support system and am taking time to understand it’s ok to slow down and breathe !!!!!”

She added, “Only through self love I can pray … love … and support others in return !!!!”

An insider told Page Six that Spears was on a getaway with her fiancé, Sam Asghari when a Los Angeles court suspended her estranged father from her conservatorship.

“Britney wanted to get away and relax with her new fiancé,” the insider said. “She did not attend the hearing virtually. She had multiple detailed conversations with her lawyer before the hearing and trusted that he would get the job done, and he did.”

