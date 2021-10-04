From Maldives to Dubai: Minal Khan, Ahsan Mohsin Ikram share adorable photos, videos

Pakistan TV actress Minal Khan has arrived in Dubai with husband Ahsan Mohsin Ikram after their Maldives trip.



The newlyweds took to their Instagram accounts and shared adorable photos and videos shortly after their arrival in Dubai.

The Ishq Hai actor and Ahsan Mohsin, who tied the knot on September 10, informed their fans they have reached UAE.

Ahsan posted video clips and photos with caption “#Dubai”.

Minal also shared a view from their hotel room to confirm their arrival.

They went to Maldives for honeymoon last week and delighted their millions of fans with stunning photos and videos from the getaway.

They also enjoyed a lunch date at the world’s ‘largest’ underwater restaurant.

The endearing posts of Minal and Ahsan from Maldives have won the hearts of fans on social media.



