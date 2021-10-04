 
Monday Oct 04 2021
The Queen launches review into Azerbaijan ruler links leaked by Pandora papers

Monday Oct 04, 2021

Queen Elizabeth’s estate is holding an internal review to shut down alleged links to an Azerbaijan ruler who is accused of corruption.

The Queen and the Azerbaijan ruler have been linked together over the reported sale of a £67 million London property.

According to Express, the Pandora Papers name the Azerbaijani president, Ilham Aliyev, as having traded over £400 million in properties over the years through his collection of offshore companies.

His most recent client includes Queen Elizabeth’s crown estate who allegedly paid him £66.5 million in August 2018 for ownership of 56-60 Conduit Street.

The offshore company in connection with the president is a British Virgin Islands-based company named Hiniz Trade & Investment.

The Pandora papers also show involvement by the president’s daughter Arzu Aliyeva. Per the findings, the president’s daughter transferred ownership of the property to her grandfather Arif Pashayev in 2015 and he later put it all into a trust. 

