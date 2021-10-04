 
entertainment
Monday Oct 04 2021
By
Web Desk

Queen Elizabeth ‘ losing influence’ over Firm ahead of Platinum Jubilee

By
Web Desk

Monday Oct 04, 2021

Queen Elizabeth ‘ losing influence’ over Firm ahead of Platinum Jubilee
Queen Elizabeth ‘ losing influence’ over Firm ahead of Platinum Jubilee

Experts fear Queen Elizabeth has started losing her grip over the entire royal family ahead of her Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

Royal expert Charlie Rae made the claim during an interview with talkRADIO host Cristo Foufas.

The Sun royal editor even went as far as to speculate that, people are “lining up to ruin the Queen's Platinum Jubilee next year.”

Ms Rae also went on to suggest that most of the Platinum Jubilee year will be overtaken by “tell-all bombshell books” about fellow royals and it all may culminate to threaten the entire celebration plans.

She even referenced writer Tina Brown’s upcoming tell-all, The Palace Papers: Inside The House Of Windsor – The Truth And The Turmoil, and claimed, “She is promising all sort of revelations. She will be discussing Andrew, Harry and Meghan, the Queen.”

“I feel sorry for the Queen because there are so many books out next year - not least of all by her grandson who is writing a memoir. You would think people were lining up to ruin her Platinum Jubilee next year.”

Before concluding she added, “She is putting together all the things that have gone wrong recently for the poor old Queen.”

More From Entertainment:

Twitter thinks Jeff Bezos will make a real-life version of ‘Squid Game’ after his tweet

Twitter thinks Jeff Bezos will make a real-life version of ‘Squid Game’ after his tweet
The Queen launches review into Azerbaijan ruler links leaked by Pandora papers

The Queen launches review into Azerbaijan ruler links leaked by Pandora papers
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle popularity plummets: report

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle popularity plummets: report
Prince Charles looking to pay Prince William £700k in rent as King: report

Prince Charles looking to pay Prince William £700k in rent as King: report
Tina Brown's new royals book to change the way how people see monarchy

Tina Brown's new royals book to change the way how people see monarchy
Insiders say Kim Kardashian, Kanye West have hit the pause button on divorce

Insiders say Kim Kardashian, Kanye West have hit the pause button on divorce
Britney Spears needs time to 'heal' from decade-long conservatorship battle

Britney Spears needs time to 'heal' from decade-long conservatorship battle

Hermes hosts fashion show at Paris airport hangar

Hermes hosts fashion show at Paris airport hangar
Reese Witherspoon's tears prove art truly feeds her soul

Reese Witherspoon's tears prove art truly feeds her soul
Princess Diana faced the same bullying claims that Meghan Markle is fighting now

Princess Diana faced the same bullying claims that Meghan Markle is fighting now
Katie Couric recalls meeting Prince Harry at the peak of his ‘partying’ phase

Katie Couric recalls meeting Prince Harry at the peak of his ‘partying’ phase
Billie Eilish says she almost skipped a Texas show over the state’s abortion laws

Billie Eilish says she almost skipped a Texas show over the state’s abortion laws

Latest

view all