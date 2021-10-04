 
sports
Monday Oct 04 2021
By
Web Desk

In bid to strengthen cricket's economy, Raja to meet Karachi's business community

By
Web Desk

Monday Oct 04, 2021

Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman Ramiz Raja addressing a press conference. — PCB/File
  • Raja is in Karachi to hold official meetings.
  • PCB COO Salman Naseer is accompanying him.
  • He aims to improve Pakistani cricket's economy.

KARACHI: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ramiz Raja has said he wants to strengthen the country's cricket, as he came to the city of ports on Monday.

The chairman's spokesperson, in a statement, said the newly-elected chief would be holding meetings with representatives of the city's corporate institutions and business community.

Chief Operating Officer PCB Salman Naseer is accompanying him during the visit, the spokesperson added.

Meanwhile, Raja said: "We have to strengthen cricket's economy [...] only after strengthening cricket's economy can we rake on the world [teams]."

Raja was elected as the new chairman on September 13, and as he addressed his first presser after assuming the role, he announced he would not introduce any change in the T20 team and vowed to reset the direction of the PCB to restore Pakistan cricket's glorious past.

The PCB chairman said he would focus on ensuring the board's policies remained consistent, adding that he would also ensure that club cricket, new talent, coaching, and the national cricket team's performance improved.

Raja said he has some long-term and short-term goals to bring improvement to the Pakistani squad.

